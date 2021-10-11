Lifeguards rescue bodyboarder, 59, from high surf at Sandy Beach

A 59-year-old man is in serious condition after nearly drowning in waters at Sandy Beach this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials said a bystander on the beach called at 8:24 a.m. and reported two people on a bodyboard in need of help about 50 yards from shore.

Officials said the 59-year-old man who had been bodyboarding lost his board, and another bodyboarder was able to get to him quickly and keep him afloat.

Two lifeguards at Sandy Beach responded as the 911 call was being made. One launched a jet ski on the Makapuu side of the beach, while the other paddled out on a rescue board at 8:28 a.m., and assisted the man back to shore.

Lifeguard towers at Sandy Beach do not open until 9 a.m., but mobile units begin patrolling at 7 a.m.

Once on the sand, Laakea Davis, a rescue operator and mobile responder with Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Division, started rescue breathing. The patient was transferred, alert and breathing, to the care of EMS at 8:50 a.m.

EMS transported the man to a local hospital in serious condition.

“Something didn’t look right with two guys on one board, and I got out there as quick as I could,” said Davis in a statement. “Surf is still pumping today and we are on duty to make sure everyone enjoys the waves safely.”

Surf was in the 4- to 5-foot range this morning, according to Ocean Safety, with strong winds of 20 to 25 mph, which can cause strong currents to form at Sandy Beach.

Ocean Safety reminds beachgoers that strong currents can form with the combination of strong winds and large surf.