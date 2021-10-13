Hawaii records 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 127 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported six new coronavirus-related deaths and 127 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 851 fatalities and 81,790 cases.

Five of the latest deaths were on Oahu and one was on the Big Island. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 640 fatalities on Oahu, 91 on Maui, 106 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 719,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 44.6 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 68 new cases on Oahu, 11 on Maui, 29 on Hawaii island, five on Kauai and 14 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 56,621 on Oahu, 9,296 on Maui, 10,527 in Hawaii County, 2,436 on Kauai, 140 on Lanai and 235 on Molokai. There are also 2,535 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 2,716 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 118.

By island, Oahu has 1,708 active cases, the Big Island has 555, Maui has 249, Kauai has 196, Lanai has one and Molokai has seven.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,088,967 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Tuesday, up 6,966 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 69.8% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 78.1% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,536 have required hospitalizations, with 18 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-two hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,514 hospitalizations within the state, 3,579 have been on Oahu, 504 on Maui, 359 on the Big Island, 62 on Kauai, five on Lanai and five on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 97 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.8%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.