Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

LOS ANGELES >> Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said.
Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said.
He was released after posting $50,000 bond, jail records showed.
The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, his ex-girlfriend, posted images online of her face with a black eye.
“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it,” Swanson said in an Instagram story.
An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned.
The rapper was also previously in relationships with reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.
