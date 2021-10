Calendar

Today

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym; Dominican at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Vulcan gym.

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Mililani, Aiea at Kapolei, Leilehua at Nanakuli, Radford at Pearl City, Waianae at Campbell; matches begin at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

SOCCER

Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

PacWest men: Concordia-Irvine vs. Chaminade, time TBA, at Saint Louis field.

PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m., at Saint Louis field.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Holy Names at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

ILH girls Division III: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6 p.m., at Hanalani; Hanalani at La Pietra, 6:15 p.m.; Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 6:15 p.m.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kahuku,

Kalani at Moanalua, Kalaheo at Roosevelt, Kaiser at Caslte, McKinley at Kailua,

Farrington at Kaimuki; matches begin at

7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division I: Punahou vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m., at ‘Iolani; Kamehameha at

‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH boys Division II: Tournament—5-seed/4-seed winner vs. 1-seed, 5 p.m., at Kamehameha; 3-seed vs. 2-seed, 6 p.m., at Kamehameha.

Volleyball

ILH

Girls’ Varsity Division I

Kamehameha def. Mid-Pacific 25-15, 25-18, 25-19

Punahou def. ‘Iolani 25-12, 25-23, 23-25, 28-26

Girls’ Varsity Division II

Damien def. Le Jardin 25-21, 22-25, 15-25, 22-25, 15-13

Hawaii Baptist def. Hanalani 25-13, 25-13, 25-11

Sacred Hearts def. ‘Iolani 25-20, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17

Maryknoll def. Punahou II 25-13, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23

Girls’ Varsity Division III

St. Andrew’s def. Hawaiian Mission 27-25, 25-17, 25-14

La Pietra def. Assets 25-10, 25-11, 25-12

OIA

Girls’ varsity

Moanalua def. Kahuku 25-16, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21

Girls’ junior varsity

Moanalua def. Kahuku 21-8, 20-21, 15-9

Girls’ white division

Kahuku def. Moanalua 21-16, 21-14