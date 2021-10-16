Kahului blaze leaves four homeless

A fire broke out just before noon today at a house on East Papa Avenue in Kahului.

No one was home at the time of the blaze, but four people have been displaced.

The Maui Fire Department dispatched seven units, including its investigator.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 12:29 p.m. and had it extinguished at 2 p.m.

The fire caused an estimated $123,000 damage to the structure, and the value of the contents is to be determined, MFD said in a report.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.