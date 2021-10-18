Hawaii reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 117 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 117 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 876 fatalities and 82,511 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 724,000 and the nationwide infection tally is about 45 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 54 new cases on Oahu, 29 on Hawaii island, 13 each on Maui and Kauai, and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s tally reflects data collected from Saturday.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 57,002 on Oahu, 10,713 in Hawaii County, 9,359 on Maui, 2,489 on Kauai, 237 on Molokai, and 141 on Lanai There are also 2,570 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,991 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 60.

The state’s 7-day average testing positivity rate is 1.8%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,111,006 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 11,466 from Friday. Health officials say that 70.2% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 78.5% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,592 have required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations reported today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.