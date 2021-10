CALENDAR

TODAY

FOOTBALL

ILH Open: Championship playoffs, Semifinal—Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m., at Aloha Stadium. ILH: Kamehameha I-AA at Saint Louis I-AA, 3:15 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Mililani at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Kailua at Waipahu, Aiea at Moanalua, games start at 7 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki vs. Kalani at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

PacWest men: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls Division I: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH girls Division II: Hawaii Baptist at Sacred Hearts, ‘Iolani at Damien, Maryknoll at Le Jardin, University at Hanalani, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division I: Tournament—Third place (teams TBA), 5 p.m., at Punahou; Championship (teams TBA), 6 p.m., at Punahou.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College: PacWest Championships, women at 7:45 a.m., men at 8:45 a.m., at Kahuku Golf Course.

High School: Mililani Invitational, 3 p.m., at Mililani.

FOOTBALL

College: New Mexico State at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. OIA Open Division: Kahuku at Farrington, 6:30 p.m. Leilehua at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Castle at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli vs. Kalaheo at Radford, 4 p.m.; Kaiser at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.; Pearl City at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH boys: Distance Championships, 2 p.m., at Ala Wai.; Sprint Championships, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai.

ILH girls: Distance Championships, 2:30 p.m., at Ala Wai; Sprint Championships, 4:10 p.m., at Ala Wai.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Varsity Girls

St. Andrew’s def. ASSESTS 25-22, 25-16, 25-9

La Pietra def. Christian Academy 25-19, 25-13, 27-25

OIA

Varsity Girls

Farrington def. Kalani 25-13, 15-25, 17-25, 25-11, 15-8

Pearl City def. Aiea 25-12, 25-18, 25-18

Waianae def. Radford 25-12, 25-14, 25-20