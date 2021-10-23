Hawaii County police closes portion of Hilo road due to downed utility pole

Hawaii County police are asking drivers to avoid Kanoelehua Avenue between Kawailani Street and Palai Street in Hilo following a downed light or utility pole over the roadway due to a car crash, according to a news release.

Police said crews are working to clear the pole from the roadway over the next few hours with an estimated completion by noon today.

Police said drivers will need to take a detour using Kilauea Avenue and Railroad Avenue as alternate routes.

No other details were immediately available.