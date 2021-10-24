Halloween At Home: Watch a movie

Check out the latest Halloween releases or go for a tried-and-true classic. Here are a dozen titles to consider:

>> “The Addams Family 2” (2021)

>> “Muppets Haunted Mansion” (2021, Disney+; subscription required)

>> “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966; airs today at 6 p.m. on PBS Hawai‘i, 7:30 p.m. on PBS Kids 24/7)

>> “Coco” (2017)

>> “Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

>> “Spirited Away” (2002)

>> “Hocus Pocus” (1993)

>> “Ghostbusters” (1984 original)

>> “Kiki’s Delivery Service” (1989)

>> “Corpse Bride” (2005)

>> “Coraline” (2009; note: This film can be scary for the youngest viewers.)

>> Any “Scooby Doo” movie

Here are five fright flicks from the past two years. All of them are widely available to stream/rent/purchase right now.

‘Freaky’

Director Christopher Landon hits one out of the park with this film that can be considered a kind of horror movie version of “Freaky Friday.” Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton are brilliant as a serial killer and high school student who end up switching bodies through the usual dark evil spell mumbo-jumbo.

‘The Wretched’

It’s a chilling supernatural horror film, with a few scenes — is that a monster crawling out of that deer carcass? — that could end up keeping you up at night. The film stars John-Paul Howard as Ben Shaw, who suspects that there is something wrong going on with his neighbors. (Spoiler alert: He’s right.)

‘Becky’

Kevin James from the comedic “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and TV’s “The King of Queens” is very convincing in his cinematic turn to the dark side, playing an ex-con who might just have bitten off more than he can chew when he tangles with 13-year-old Becky (Lulu Wilson), in this home invasion tale.

‘Spiral’

“Saw” has been one of horror’s most consistently entertaining franchises. This 2021 offering is a worthy addition to the legacy as well as a plausible reboot, delivering plenty of new avenues to further explore in the “Saw” storyline for years to come. Chris Rock stars in the film and adds a sense of humor to the mix.

‘Willy’s Wonderland’

Nicolas Cage shines brightly, in a very stoic kind of way, in this delightfully ridiculous movie that could lead to nightmares for all of us who grew up celebrating our birthdays at Chuck E. Cheese.

