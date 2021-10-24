Virtual Career Expo links job seekers with Hawaii’s top employers

The Honolulu Star- Advertiser is holding a Virtual Career Expo on Wednesday and Thursday to connect employers and job seekers in a safe environment.

Before the pandemic, the annual Career Expo had been held at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Organizers said that going online also allows the virtual event to expand its reach to the neighbor islands.

The free event allows job seekers to visit the virtual booths of some of Hawaii’s leading companies looking for quality employees in a competitive recruitment marketplace.

Job seekers will be able to learn about available jobs, initiate private chats with company recruiters and upload resumes confidentially, organizers said.

“Now more than ever, there is a critical need to provide innovative ways for companies and potential employees to connect. This will be our fourth virtually held expo,” said Denise Ching, the Star-Advertiser’s classified advertising manager. “Earlier this year, thousands of people participated in our Virtual Career Expo to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state. Job seekers are able to connect directly with employers, submit resumes and get hired on the spot.”

The expo runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at hawaiicareerexpo.com, where you can pre-register and also find the official guidebook.

—

>> What: Virtual Career Expo

>> When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday

>> Where: Virtual only. Visit hawaiicareerexpo.com for registration and participation.