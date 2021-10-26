Hawaii Pacific Health, Kaiser offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at mobile clinics

Hawaii Pacific Health said its mobile vaccine clinics on Oahu and Kauai are now offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, in addition to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, to eligible individuals.

The booster shots are also available at on-site vaccine clinics at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, Straub Medical Center, and Wilcox Medical Center.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced its recommendation of the booster shots following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authorization. CDC also allowed for the “mixing and matching” of the extra dose regardless of what was received initially.

HPH said it administered about 130 booster doses on Friday.

Those who are eligible to receive booster shots of the Moderna vaccine must have completed the primary series at least six months ago, and include the following categories:

>> Individuals ages 65 and older

>> Individuals ages 18-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19

>> Individuals ages 18-64 who work or live in high-risk settings

The J&J booster shot is available to individuals ages 18 years or older at least two months after completion of the single-dose primary regimen. Individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

HPH’s mobile vaccine clinics this week will be at the Community Learning Center at Maili, Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii in Waianae, Castle High School, Ocean Pointe Community Center, Aloha Stadium, and Centennial Park Waikiki.

Appointments are required for third doses and booster shots. Walk-ins are accepted for those receiving first and second doses. To see the schedule and make an appointment, visit HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVIDVaxSquad. To schedule appointments for Kapiolani and Straub vaccine clinics, visit HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii will be hosting community COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as J&J pending supply and availability. Both first and second doses, and booster doses, will be available.

Kaiser will be at Windward YMCA, 1200 Kailua Road from 1 to 4 p.m. today, at Aloha Stadium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, at Ocean Pointe Community Association from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, and at Wed’n’Wild Hawaii in Kapolei from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Kaiser will also be at Olivet Baptist Church, 1775 S. Beretania St., from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Kaiser community vaccine clinics are open to the public, and walk-ins are accepted. Kaiser also offers vaccines at 14 sites statewide. Visit kp.org/covidvaccine to find a location.

Local pharmacies, including those run by CVS Health at various Longs Drugs, Safeway, and others, are also offering booster doses.