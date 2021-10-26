Hawaiian Airlines’ recovery disrupted by delta variant spread, travel slowdowns in 3rd quarter

Recovery for Hawaiian Airlines was disrupted by the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant in the third quarter; although results beat Wall Street expectations as momentum picked up toward the end of the quarter.

The airline, which operates under the publicly traded holding company Hawaiian Holdings Inc., reported a third-quarter net income of $14.7 million, or twenty-eight cents a diluted share. At this time last year, Hawaiian had a wider loss of more than $97 million, or a loss of $2.11 a diluted share.

Once Hawaiian adjusted its earnings for non-recurring gains, it actually had a third-quarter loss of $48.7 million, or 95 cents a share. The carrier’s adjusted 2020 third quarter net loss was $172.6 million, for a loss of $3.76 cents a share.

Hawaiian’s quarterly loss of 95 cents a share was better than Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research anticipated a loss of $1.29 per share.

Hawaiian reported third-quarter revenue of $508.8 million. Hawaiian said its revenue during the third quarter was down 33% compared to the third quarter of 2019, on 21% lower capacity. The results are a marked improvement over this time last year when third quarter revenue was just over $75.9 million.

Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO, said during an earnings call today that the surge in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant dampened Hawaiian’s near-term financial performance.

“As much as we would all prefer to see a straight-line recovery, the environment continues to deliver twists and turns for us to navigate,” Ingram said “While it’s disappointing to see the full recovery of our business delayed by a few months, we are absolutely confident that the effects of these conditions are short term.”

He added, “we are already seeing signs of a solid rebound in our domestic business at the same time as the necessary conditions for recovery of our international operations are falling into place.”