Calendar
Today
GOLF
College men: Hoakalei Country Club Invitational, all day, at Hoakalei Country Club; also, Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, all day, at Waikoloa Beach Golf Course.
College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational, all day, at Kapolei Golf Course; also, Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, all day, at Hapuna Golf Course.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH girls Division I: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.
OIA East girls: Anuenue at Roosevelt, Kalani at Kahuku, Kalaheo at Farrington, Kaiser at McKinley, Moanalua at Kailua, Castle at Kaimuki; matches begin at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
GOLF
College men: Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, all day, at Waikoloa Beach Golf Course.
College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational, all day, at Kapolei Golf Course; also, Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, all day, at Hapuna Golf Course.
SOCCER
PacWest men: Point Loma at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at UHH soccer field
PacWest women: Point Loma at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH soccer field
VOLLEYBALL
OIA West girls: Mililani at Nanakuli, Waialua at Pearl City, Waipahu at Campbell, Aiea at Waianae, Leilehua at Radford; matches begin at 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
OIA Girls
Varsity
Nanakuli def. Aiea 25-23, 25-12, 25-15
Leilehua def. Pearl City 25-17, 25-16,
25-19
Junior Varsity
Leilehua def. Pearl City 21-2, 21-10
AVCA DIVISION I COACHES
TOP 25 WOMEN’S POLL
Rk School Total Pts Rec Prev.
1. Texas (61) 1597 17-0 1
2. Louisville (3) 1539 20-0 2
3. Wisconsin 1471 17-1 3
4. Pittsburgh 1364 18-2 4
5. Kentucky 1321 15-3 5
6. Nebraska 1239 16-3 9
7. BYU 1214 19-1 8
8. Washington 1115 15-3 10
9. Ohio State 1071 16-4 6
10. Baylor 1010 13-4 11
11. Minnesota 947 12-6 12
12. Purdue 909 14-5 7
13. Penn State 852 14-6 14
14. Georgia Tech 770 17-3 13
15. Stanford 706 12-6 15
16. UCLA 688 15-3 17
17. Oregon 589 15-5 16
18. Western Kentucky 483 20-1 19
19. Utah 426 13-6 18
20. San Diego 323 14-4 21
21. Tennessee 292 16-4 20
22. Washington State 261 12-7 22
23. Florida 207 13-6 23
24. Creighton 186 20-3 24
25. Pepperdine 60 15-4 25
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Illinois 44; Miami (FL) 29; Marquette 26; Arizona State 14; Michigan 14; Florida State 12; Rice 11; LSU 2; 3 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 8 combined points.
Dropped Out: none
Bowling
ILH Girls
Varsity
Kamehameha 3 vs. Hawaii Baptist 0
Sacred Hearts 3 vs. Damien 0
Island Pacific 2 vs. Punahou 1
Game/Series High
KSK: Taylor Akau 187/533
HBA: Jaylynn Sasano 154/Elyse Suzuki 403
DMS: Ariana Tyler 150/356
SHA: Maliaui’lani Hiapo 159/Isabella Savea 412
MPI: Caitlyn Chang 194/515
IOL: Carianne Takeuchi 223/591
PUN: Kyra Park 195/498
IPA: Kristin Chun 178/518
HAN: Megan Kelley 147/Lorelai Ramos 373
PBA/SA: Riley Jose 165/Mikayla Maeshiro 373
Junior Varsity
Sacred Hearts 2 vs. Damien 1
Iolani-B 2 vs. Mid Pacific 1
Punahou 3 vs. Iolani-R 0
Golf
Hoakalei CC Invitational
Monday
At ‘Ewa Beach, HI
1. Louisiana 289-278—567
2. Loyola Marymount Univ. 287-282—569
3. San Diego 287-288—575
4. CSU-Fullerton 285-291—576
5. Utah Valley 283-297—580
6. Grand Canyon 296-286—582
7. Abilene Christian U. 296-292—588
8. Army West Point 296-295—591
9. Texas State 302-291—593
T10. ULM 301-295—596
T10. Idaho 299-297—596
12. Cal Poly 301-296—597
13. Hawaii (A) 298-306—604
T14. UC San Diego 312-301—613
T14. Hawaii (B) 307-306—613
UH Golfers in Top 20
T19. Tyler Ogawa 75-70—145
Rainbow Wahine Invitational
Monday
At Kapolei
1. Baylor 284—284
2. Santa Clara 296—296
3. Hawaii 298—298
4. Idaho 299—299
5. CSU Fullerton 302—302
6. Tampa, U. of 307—307
7. UC Irvine 310—310
8. CSU – Northridge 314—314
9. CSU – Bakersfield 322—322
Top Individual Scorers
1. Britta Snyder, Baylor 69—69
2. Elina Saksa, CSU Fullerton 70—70
T3. Rosie Belsham, Baylor 71—71
T3. Gurleen Kaur, Baylor 71—71
T5. Claire Choi, Santa Clara 72—72
T5. Momo Sugiyama, Hawaii 72—72
T7. Monica Johnson, Hawaii 73—73
Also:
T15. Hana Mirnik, Hawaii 75—75
T27. Focus Jonglikit, Hawaii 78—78
44. Hyeonji Kang, Hawaii 81—81
