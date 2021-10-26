Calendar

Today

GOLF

College men: Hoakalei Country Club Invitational, all day, at Hoakalei Country Club; also, Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, all day, at Waikoloa Beach Golf Course.

College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational, all day, at Kapolei Golf Course; also, Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, all day, at Hapuna Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls Division I: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Roosevelt, Kalani at Kahuku, Kalaheo at Farrington, Kaiser at McKinley, Moanalua at Kailua, Castle at Kaimuki; matches begin at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

College men: Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, all day, at Waikoloa Beach Golf Course.

College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational, all day, at Kapolei Golf Course; also, Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, all day, at Hapuna Golf Course.

SOCCER

PacWest men: Point Loma at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at UHH soccer field

PacWest women: Point Loma at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH soccer field

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West girls: Mililani at Nanakuli, Waialua at Pearl City, Waipahu at Campbell, Aiea at Waianae, Leilehua at Radford; matches begin at 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Girls

Varsity

Nanakuli def. Aiea 25-23, 25-12, 25-15

Leilehua def. Pearl City 25-17, 25-16,

25-19

Junior Varsity

Leilehua def. Pearl City 21-2, 21-10

AVCA DIVISION I COACHES

TOP 25 WOMEN’S POLL

Rk School Total Pts Rec Prev.

1. Texas (61) 1597 17-0 1

2. Louisville (3) 1539 20-0 2

3. Wisconsin 1471 17-1 3

4. Pittsburgh 1364 18-2 4

5. Kentucky 1321 15-3 5

6. Nebraska 1239 16-3 9

7. BYU 1214 19-1 8

8. Washington 1115 15-3 10

9. Ohio State 1071 16-4 6

10. Baylor 1010 13-4 11

11. Minnesota 947 12-6 12

12. Purdue 909 14-5 7

13. Penn State 852 14-6 14

14. Georgia Tech 770 17-3 13

15. Stanford 706 12-6 15

16. UCLA 688 15-3 17

17. Oregon 589 15-5 16

18. Western Kentucky 483 20-1 19

19. Utah 426 13-6 18

20. San Diego 323 14-4 21

21. Tennessee 292 16-4 20

22. Washington State 261 12-7 22

23. Florida 207 13-6 23

24. Creighton 186 20-3 24

25. Pepperdine 60 15-4 25

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Illinois 44; Miami (FL) 29; Marquette 26; Arizona State 14; Michigan 14; Florida State 12; Rice 11; LSU 2; 3 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 8 combined points.

Dropped Out: none

Bowling

ILH Girls

Varsity

Kamehameha 3 vs. Hawaii Baptist 0

Sacred Hearts 3 vs. Damien 0

Island Pacific 2 vs. Punahou 1

Game/Series High

KSK: Taylor Akau 187/533

HBA: Jaylynn Sasano 154/Elyse Suzuki 403

DMS: Ariana Tyler 150/356

SHA: Maliaui’lani Hiapo 159/Isabella Savea 412

MPI: Caitlyn Chang 194/515

IOL: Carianne Takeuchi 223/591

PUN: Kyra Park 195/498

IPA: Kristin Chun 178/518

HAN: Megan Kelley 147/Lorelai Ramos 373

PBA/SA: Riley Jose 165/Mikayla Maeshiro 373

Junior Varsity

Sacred Hearts 2 vs. Damien 1

Iolani-B 2 vs. Mid Pacific 1

Punahou 3 vs. Iolani-R 0

Golf

Hoakalei CC Invitational

Monday

At ‘Ewa Beach, HI

1. Louisiana 289-278—567

2. Loyola Marymount Univ. 287-282—569

3. San Diego 287-288—575

4. CSU-Fullerton 285-291—576

5. Utah Valley 283-297—580

6. Grand Canyon 296-286—582

7. Abilene Christian U. 296-292—588

8. Army West Point 296-295—591

9. Texas State 302-291—593

T10. ULM 301-295—596

T10. Idaho 299-297—596

12. Cal Poly 301-296—597

13. Hawaii (A) 298-306—604

T14. UC San Diego 312-301—613

T14. Hawaii (B) 307-306—613

UH Golfers in Top 20

T19. Tyler Ogawa 75-70—145

Rainbow Wahine Invitational

Monday

At Kapolei

1. Baylor 284—284

2. Santa Clara 296—296

3. Hawaii 298—298

4. Idaho 299—299

5. CSU Fullerton 302—302

6. Tampa, U. of 307—307

7. UC Irvine 310—310

8. CSU – Northridge 314—314

9. CSU – Bakersfield 322—322

Top Individual Scorers

1. Britta Snyder, Baylor 69—69

2. Elina Saksa, CSU Fullerton 70—70

T3. Rosie Belsham, Baylor 71—71

T3. Gurleen Kaur, Baylor 71—71

T5. Claire Choi, Santa Clara 72—72

T5. Momo Sugiyama, Hawaii 72—72

T7. Monica Johnson, Hawaii 73—73

Also:

T15. Hana Mirnik, Hawaii 75—75

T27. Focus Jonglikit, Hawaii 78—78

44. Hyeonji Kang, Hawaii 81—81