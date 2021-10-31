Hawaii records 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, 152 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths and 152 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 916 fatalities and 84,295 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 687 fatalities on Oahu, 118 on Hawaii island, 93 on Maui, nine on Kauai, one on Molokai, and eight Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 745,500 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 45.9 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 56 new cases on Oahu, 33 on Hawaii island, 22 on Maui, 14 on Kauai and 27 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 57,908 on Oahu, 11,097 on Hawaii island, 9,547 on Maui, 2,648 on Kauai, 242 on Molokai, and 144 on Lanai. There are also 2,709 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,704 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased by 20 today.

By island, Oahu has 919 active cases, the Big Island has 406, Maui has 198, Kauai has 174, Lanai has two and Molokai has five.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,176,537 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 10,559 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 71% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 80% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,741 have required hospitalizations, with six new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-four hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,717 hospitalizations within the state, 3,696 have been on Oahu, 547 on Maui, 394 on the Big Island, 70 on Kauai, five on Lanai and five on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 81 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 20 in intensive care units and 16 on ventilators.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2.0% as of Friday, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 60 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.7%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.