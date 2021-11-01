comscore City and County of Honolulu installs traffic circle at Waiola and Wiliwili streets in McCully | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City and County of Honolulu installs traffic circle at Waiola and Wiliwili streets in McCully

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
The Slow Streets project was piloted in the neighborhood in May and June in response to numerous requests for a traffic calming tool to reduce speeding along Waiola Street.

The city’s Department of Transportation Services described the street as an important connector between community destinations.

Mini traffic circles are designed to help slow down traffic at small intersections in neighborhoods at unsignalized intersections.

At the new traffic circle, motorists traveling along Wiliwili Street must come to a stop and yield to traffic from Waiola Street. Once the roadway is clear, motorists may proceed through the intersection by traveling counter-clockwise around the circle.

Drivers on Waiola Street have the right-of-way, unless pedestrians are crossing or a car is turning in the driving path.

