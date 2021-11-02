Firefighters airlift stranded, disoriented dirt biker from Wahiawa trail

Honolulu firefighters on Monday rescued a distressed dirt biker from a trail near Helemano Military Reservation in Wahiawa after sunset.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 7:34 p.m. Monday reporting a stranded, male dirt biker. In a followup call, the biker reported that he had run out of gas and was also feeling disoriented. He had originally hit the trail with three other dirt bikers.

Six units with about 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving at Helemano Military Reservation at 8:08 p.m.

HFD’s helicopter flew two rescue personnel to the stranded dirt bikers’ reported location.

At 8:39 p.m., a rescue firefighter was able to reach the biker, and verify he was not injured. The helicopter picked up the biker and transported him to an established landing zone at 8:50 p.m. The other three bikers, though low on fuel, were able to exit on their own.

No other injuries were reported from this incident.

HFD advises those riding on dirt bike trails to watch the time, know when your turnaround time is, and stick to it to allow enough time to return. If caught in the dark, stay put unless you are very familiar the trail and have a flashlight. Also, know your physical abilities and limitations, and select trails that can be enjoyed safely.