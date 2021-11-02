Bulletin board
Kapolei High School is accepting applications for a head tennis coach.
This position will be responsible for all aspects of the girls and boys tennis programs. Some duties include: teaching of tennis techniques/strategies, administrative duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades and character development.
Qualifications:
1. Knowledge of the sport — high school or college preferred
2. Prior coaching experience – minimum five years preferred
3. Effective communication skills – public speaking
4. Effective organizational skills
5. Fundraising and budget experience
6. Philosophy on academic/grading
7. State or city certification related to safety, athletics and administration
8. College graduate preferred
9. Teaching experience preferred
Email resume to darren.camello@k12.hi.us
Accepting resumes till Nov. 30.
Calendar
Today
BOWLING
OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay.
GOLF
College women: Pac-12 Preview, all day, at Kailua-Kona.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH girls Division II: Championship Tournament, first-round—Hanalani at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at Damien, 6 p.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.
OIA East girls: Moanalua at Roosevelt, Kalani at Castle, Kalaheo at Kailua, Kaiser at Kaimuki, Anuenue at McKinley, Farrington at Kahuku; matches begin at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College women: Exhibition—Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
BOWLING
OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield.
GOLF
College women: Pac-12 Preview, all day, at Kailua-Kona.
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym.
OIA West girls: Kapolei at Pearl City, Mililani at Campbell, Waialua at Waianae, Waipahu at Radford, Aiea at Leilehua; matches begin at 7 p.m.
