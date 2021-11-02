Bulletin board

Kapolei High School is accepting applications for a head tennis coach.

This position will be responsible for all aspects of the girls and boys tennis programs. Some duties include: teaching of tennis techniques/strategies, administrative duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades and character development.

Qualifications:

1. Knowledge of the sport — high school or college preferred

2. Prior coaching experience – minimum five years preferred

3. Effective communication skills – public speaking

4. Effective organizational skills

5. Fundraising and budget experience

6. Philosophy on academic/grading

7. State or city certification related to safety, athletics and administration

8. College graduate preferred

9. Teaching experience preferred

Email resume to darren.camello@k12.hi.us

Accepting resumes till Nov. 30.

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay.

GOLF

College women: Pac-12 Preview, all day, at Kailua-Kona.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls Division II: Championship Tournament, first-round—Hanalani at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at Damien, 6 p.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Moanalua at Roosevelt, Kalani at Castle, Kalaheo at Kailua, Kaiser at Kaimuki, Anuenue at McKinley, Farrington at Kahuku; matches begin at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Exhibition—Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BOWLING

OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield.

GOLF

College women: Pac-12 Preview, all day, at Kailua-Kona.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym.

OIA West girls: Kapolei at Pearl City, Mililani at Campbell, Waialua at Waianae, Waipahu at Radford, Aiea at Leilehua; matches begin at 7 p.m.