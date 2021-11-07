Warning signs posted on Maui after woman bit by shark while spearfishing off Lahaina

A spearfisher was bitten in the leg by a shark this morning in waters off Lahaina, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The 27-year-old woman, who is from Kauai, was spearfishing about 100-yards offshore when the incident occurred at about 10:38 a.m.

The woman told first responders from the Maui Fire Department that a 4-to-6 foot Blacktip reef or Galapagos shark bumped her. She lost sight of the shark, but it came back and bit her in the leg.

Her injuries are not considered life threatening, DLNR officials said.

Maui Ocean Safety personnel assisted DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers in clearing the beach and water.

Shark warning signs have been placed a mile in each direction of Mala Wharf in Lahaina and will remain up until at least noon Monday, officials said.