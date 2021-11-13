Hawaii men’s basketball team beats Pacific

Noel Coleman scored a career-high 21 points to lead Hawaii to a 73-61 victory over Pacific in a men’s college basketball game today.

Bernardo da Silva added 16 points for the Rainbow Warriors (2-1) in their final game of the season-opening Outrigger Rainbow Classic at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Tigers jumped to a 17-9 lead with Nick Blake scoring six of his team-high 16 points. Jeremiah Bailey also scored 16.

Hawaii then went on a 13-point run that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Coleman.

Pacific retied it at 22-all, but the Rainbows went on a 9-1 run fueled by four points from da Silva, and UH had its biggest lead of the half at 31-24, and UH never lost the lead.

Hawaii-Hilo won the early game, with an overtime 87-79 upset of Northern Colorado. Darren Williams scored five of his 18 points as the Division II Vulcans outscored the Bears 12-4 in the overtime.

Hilo’s Donald McHenry was team-high with 19 points. Daylen Kountz of UNC was game-high with 20 points.