Hawaii men’s basketball team beats Pacific

Noel Coleman scored a career-high 21 points to lead Hawaii to a 73-61 victory over Pacific in a men’s college basketball game today.
Bernardo da Silva added 16 points for the Rainbow Warriors (2-1) in their final game of the season-opening Outrigger Rainbow Classic at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Tigers jumped to a 17-9 lead with Nick Blake scoring six of his team-high 16 points. Jeremiah Bailey also scored 16.
Hawaii then went on a 13-point run that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Coleman.
Pacific retied it at 22-all, but the Rainbows went on a 9-1 run fueled by four points from da Silva, and UH had its biggest lead of the half at 31-24, and UH never lost the lead.
Hawaii-Hilo won the early game, with an overtime 87-79 upset of Northern Colorado. Darren Williams scored five of his 18 points as the Division II Vulcans outscored the Bears 12-4 in the overtime.
Hilo’s Donald McHenry was team-high with 19 points. Daylen Kountz of UNC was game-high with 20 points.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.