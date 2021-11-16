Hawaii sees 63 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 85,948

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 63 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 85,948 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 977.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 732 fatalities on Oahu, 126 on Hawaii island, 97 on Maui, 11 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 10 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 760,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 46.9 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 33 new cases on Oahu,14 on Hawaii island, seven on Maui, four on Kauai and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 58,684 on Oahu, 11,420 on Hawaii island, 9,741 on Maui, 2,902 on Kauai, 245 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,811 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,375 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by nine.

By island, Oahu has 685 active cases, the Big Island has 279, Maui has 173, Kauai has 236, Lanai has one and Molokai has one.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,296,405 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 15,593 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 72.2% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 84.5% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,916 have required hospitalizations, with 15 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-seven hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,889 hospitalizations within the state, 3,809 have been on Oahu, 575 on Maui, 415 on the Big Island, 79 on Kauai, five on Lanai and six on Molokai.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.4%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 43 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.2%, state health officials said today.

