Tour helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing’ on Ford Island

A civilian tour helicopter made a precautionary landing on Ford Island this afternoon.
The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Public Affairs Office said in a news release that the incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. and involved a Rainbow Helicopter tour. Four people — a pilot and three passengers — were in the helicopter.
JBPHH security forces and federal fire and medical units responded to the landing, but no injuries were reported.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.