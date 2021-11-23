WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige and county mayors announce updates to state and county COVID-19 rules

Gov. David Ige, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth, Queen’s Health Systems president and chief operating officer Jason Chang and Hawaii Restaurant Association’s Greg Maples are holding a joint press conference to discuss updates to the emergency proclamation related to the state’s response to COVID-19. The livestream is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Earlier, Blangiardi announced loosened restrictions for Oahu including lifting capacity requirements for all large events.
Watch the livestream video above.
Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
