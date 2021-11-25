Hawaii records 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 77 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported six new coronavirus-related deaths and 77 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,014 fatalities and 87,183 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 32 on Maui, 25 new cases on Oahu, 16 on Hawaii island, four on Kauai, and one Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. One previous Molokai case was removed from the total count today.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s count are cases tallied by the department on Tuesday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,497 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 70.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,006 have required hospitalizations, with 13 additional hospitalizations reported today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.