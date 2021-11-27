Rainbow Wahine basketball team falls to Utah

Utah guard Brynna Maxwell hit five 3-pointers in a 23-point performance to lead the Utes to a 73-57 win over the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown today at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Maxwell led Utah’s barrage from the perimeter, as 12 of the Utes’ 26 field goals came from behind the 3-point arc. Kennady McQueen hit two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting for the Utes (5-1).

In contrast, Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips led the Rainbow Wahine (2-4) with 19 points, with much of her scoring coming on drives to the basket. Phillips shot 5-for-9 from the field and 9-for-13 from the free-throw line. Amy Atwell added 12 points with two 3-pointers.

UH committed 23 turnovers, 15 in the first half, and Utah converted 26 points off of takeaways.

UH closes the three-day tournament on Sunday against Gonzaga, the lone 2-0 team in the tournament after a 74-53 win over Eastern Illinois today.

UH and Utah were tied 12-12 after the first quarter and Maxwell scored 10 points in the second quarter, including two 3-pointers. She drove for a layup, then hit a fade-away jumper to give Utah a 34-21 lead with 1:52 left in the first half.

Atwell had been held to two points on 1-for-6 shooting before hitting two free throws when a technical foul was called on Utah coach Lynne Roberts. UH retained possession and Atwell hit a catch-and-shoot 3 from the top of the key for her first 3-pointer of the tournament and the Wahine went into halftime trailing 34-26.

Utah took a 55-43 lead in the final period and led by 16 when Dru Gylten hit a 3-pointer with 8:41 left.

UH responded with a 6-0 run and closed to 61-51 when Phillips scored on a spinning drive into the lane.

But the Wahine were held scoreless over the next five minutes and Utah went on a 9-0 surge to reclaim control.