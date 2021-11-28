2 seriously hurt after truck rolls over in Kailua

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it treated two men following what is believed to be a single-vehicle crash in Kailua early Saturday morning.

According to EMS, two paramedic units were sent to Kailua Road in the area just before Windward Boats and the Hamakua Drive intersection around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Two men, who appeared to be in their 30s, were apparently in a truck when it rolled over at an unknown rate of speed, sustaining significant damage and ejecting the two onto the roadway.

EMS said one man was discovered in critical condition, while the other was found in serious condition. Both were treated with advanced life-saving measures and transported to a local trauma hospital.

There was no additional information immediately available as to the cause of the crash, if any other vehicles were involved, or if drugs and/or alcohol played a factor in the incident.