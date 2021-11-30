Maui County dropping distancing requirements at restaurants on Wednesday

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that restaurants and bars will be allowed to return to 100% capacity without physical distancing requirements, starting Wednesday.

On Wednesday, patrons at restaurants and bars in Maui County may dine indoors with proof of full vaccination, verification of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours or a signed letter from a medical provider confirming full recovery from a COVID-19 infection.

Victorino’s announcement comes on the heels of Gov. David Ige’s announcement last week that Hawaii county would set their own public health emergency rules in response to the pandemic.

“We are able to relax these restrictions because the people of Maui County have been mindful of the health and safety of others,” said Victorino in a news release. “With our low positivity rate and the ability to conduct outdoor activities in a safe manner, we feel comfortable loosening these restrictions. At the same time, we are aware of the new omicron variant and are actively monitoring developments. We will continue to act thoughtfully according to the advice of medical experts.”

Today, Maui County’s 7-day average of daily coronavirus cases was at 43, and its average positivity rate at 1.1%, according to the COVID-19 data dashboard. As of today, 64% of Maui County’s population has completed coronavirus vaccinations.

After Dec. 1, Victorino also said all outdoor restrictions will be lifted as an expansion of Maui County’s “Safer Outdoors” initiative.

Indoor commercial events planned for more than 75 participants will still require an exemption. Plans should by submitted by email to exemption.request@mauicounty.gov.

Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate remains in place statewide, along with current Safe Travels program requirements.