Cold front bringing strong rains to Hawaii, heavy snow to Big Island peaks

Heavy rains and possible thunderstorms are on the way as a cold front hits Kauai tonight, according to forecasters. The front is expected to travel down the island chain and stall near Hawaii island Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Hawaii island summits, warning of heavy snow and high wind from Friday evening to Saturday night.

Up to 4 inches of snow is possible at the summits, along with southwest winds of 50 to 80 mph, with gusts higher than 100 mph at the summits.

A high wind watch is also in effect for the summits, but from Friday evening through late Sunday night.

Travel to the summits should be postponed until the weather improves due to reduced visibility — or periods of zero visibility — and serious injury that could result from slamming doors and flying objects.

Forecasters expect a band of showers and possible thunderstorms as the front moves down the chain, with a cool, northerly flow behind it, prompting a possible wind advisory for Kauai.

Due to the potential of very heavy rainfall, NWS has also issued a “hydrologic outlook,” warning that there will likely be numerous flooding impacts as early as Saturday or Sunday.

“It is too soon to know exactly where the main rain bands will set up, but the areas with the greatest current potential for flooding include the Big Island and Maui County,” said NWS in the outlooks. “Additional rain bands may also develop and affect Oahu and Kauai County as the event progresses into next week.”

A gale watch also remains in effect for the waters surrounding Kauai, from Friday morning through Friday afternoon.