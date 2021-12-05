Gov. Ige joins Hawaii congressional delegation in calling for immediate Red Hill fuel storage closure

Gov. David Ige and United States Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii), along with United States Representatives Ed Case (D-Hawaii) and Kaiali‘i Kahele (D-Hawaii), released a joint statement today calling for the the Secretary of the Navy to immediately suspend operations at Red Hill following the contamination of drinking water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.,

“Test results confirming contamination of drinking water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam show that the Navy is not effectively operating the World War II-era facility and protecting the health and safety of the people of Hawaii,” Gov. Ige said in a statement. “We are calling for the Navy to immediately suspend operations at Red Hill while they confront and remedy this crisis.”