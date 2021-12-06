Massive ‘kona low’ storm promises more rain, wind as it moves west over Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Editor’s note: This story will be updated throughout the night. Bookmark this page and check back for updates.

———

UPDATE: 5:10 a.m.

Maui County offices will be closed today due to the heavy rain and high winds battering the islands.

They said flooding, downed electrical lines, debris and power outages are causing unsafe conditions.

“All Maui County employees, except those required for storm response are asked not to report to work,” officials said this morning. “The county will reevaluate conditions to determine if operations may resume on Tuesday.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A “kona low” system west of Kauai continues to blast Hawaii with torrential rains and powerful winds today, causing flooding, power outages and downed trees over Maui County and the Big Island as the storm slowly moves west toward Oahu and Kauai.

Early this morning, the state remained under a flash flood watch through Tuesday, and the National Weather Service has issued a slew of warnings and advisories, including:

>> Flash flood warning for Maui until 6:15 a.m. and Molokai until 6:30 a.m. Forecasters said parts of “leeward Maui have received over 6 inches of rain over the past 6 hours, and runoff remains high.”

>> A blizzard warning for Big Island summits until 6 a.m. with additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and winds gusting as high as 80 mph.

>> A flood advisory for the Big Island until 6:45 a.m with possible minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams.

>> A high surf warning for north shores of Niihau, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Islands; and west shores of the Hawaii island until 6 a.m. A high surf advisory for west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui is also in effect. Surf of up to 28 feet is predicted along north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui, and up to 25 feet along the north shores of the Big Island, while waves of up to 12 feet are expected along the west shore of the Big island north of Kua Bay.

>> A wind advisory from Oahu to the Big Island until 6 a.m. with south winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts near 50 mph expected. “Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and also make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

The weather service also issued a “coastal flood statement” warning that the high surf, “combined with astronomical tides may produce elevated run-up along north facing shores in the predawn hours.”

On Saturday, NWS predicted rainfall amounts of 10-15 inches over the course of storm through Tuesday, with some parts of the state possible seeing as much as 25 inches.

Early today, forecasters said the kona low “will linger just west of Kauai this evening with a slow westward drift lasting through Wednesday.”

They expect a large band of heavy rain associated with this low will also track slowly westward across the state.

“Expect widespread heavy rainfall with this system, especially under the large heavy rain band, capable of producing catastrophic flooding, and strong southwest winds through Wednesday,” they said.

The heaviest rain is drifting west from Hawaii and Maui counties to Oahu then Kauai today.

“Improving weather conditions will start over the eastern side of the state by late Tuesday with drier air slowly spreading into the western islands on Wednesday. More typical trade wind weather will return from late Wednesday onward,” forecasters predict.

Numerous power outages and flooded roads have been reported on the Big Island and in Maui County. Kahului Airport lost power for nearly two hours Sunday evening and needed generators to turn the lights back on. State transportation officials urge travelers using the airport to check their airlines.

As of just before 5 a.m. today, 24-hour rainfall amounts in Maui County and the Big Island varied widely, but were as high as 11 inches in Kula, Maui, and about 8.5 inches at Mauna Loa. On Oahu, upper Nuuanu saw nearly 3 inches of rain in the time period.

On Oahu, the City of County of Honolulu opened four shelters as a precaution. They are:

>> Kalakaua District Park, 720 McNeil St., Honolulu;

>> Makaha Community Park, 84-730 Manuku St., Waianae;

>> Sunset Beach Recreation Center, 59-540 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa;

>> Kailua District Park, 21 S. Kainalu Drive, Kailua.

People are asked to bring their own food, water, bedding, toiletries and supplies. Additional shelter locations may be opened depending on the severity of the storm, city officials said. Pets are allowed and must be kept in a crate. The animal’s owner is responsible for any food and supplies the pet may need, they said.

As the flooding rain spreads across, NWS advises the public to:

>> Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding;

>> Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry.

>> And do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot.

On Sunday, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth declared a state of emergency “due to the threat of imminent disaster on Hawaii island by way of potentially heavy rainfall, lightning, high winds associated with thunderstorms, and catastrophic flooding.”

“By declaring an emergency, we can maximize response and guarantee that the necessary resources will be made available to our community, as they need them,” Roth said in a statement. “That said, we would like to encourage all of our residents to remain indoors and stay off the roadways as much as possible. There are many reports of fallen trees, downed power lines, and other hazards that remain a risk, and we ask that everyone proceed with caution to keep each other safe.”

Big Island Civil Defense reported “widespread strong wind gusts” led to power outages from Volcano to Lower Puna and that Wood Valley Road in Pahala was closed because of water inundation.