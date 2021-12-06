comscore VIDEO: Mayor Blangiardi to discuss Oahu response to severe weather threat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Mayor Blangiardi to discuss Oahu response to severe weather threat

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:21 pm

City and County of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi was be joined by city personnel at 1 p.m. today for an update on preparations and responses made ahead of the severe weather currently affecting other parts of the state.

Blangiardi is scheduled to be joined by the Honolulu Fire Department, city Dept. of Emergency Management director Hiro Toiya and Dept. of Emergency Services director James Ireland.

Watch a replay of the briefing via the video above, or go to Mayor Blangiardi’s Facebook page.

