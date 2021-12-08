Hawaii records 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 72 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported six new coronavirus-related deaths and 72 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,039 fatalities and 88,512 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 787,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 49.2 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 51 new cases on Oahu, eight on Hawaii island, eight on Maui and five on Kauai.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,188 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 53.

