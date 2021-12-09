Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 143 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 143 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,040 fatalities and 88,655 cases.

The latest death was on the Big Island. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 772 fatalities on Oahu, 142 on Hawaii island, 101 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 788,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 49.3 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 98 new cases on Oahu, 13 on Hawaii island, 21 on Maui, eight on Kauai and three Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 60,104 on Oahu, 11,823 on Hawaii island, 10,124 on Maui, 3,236 on Kauai, 244 on Molokai and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,979 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,250 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 62.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,100 have required hospitalizations, with 14 new hospitalizations reported today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.