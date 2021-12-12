Vital Statistics: Dec. 3 – Dec. 9

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 3-9

>> Andrew Uchi Aquino and Desiree Tacla Orosco

>> Paul Joseph Kawika Armbruster and Heather Uilani Crislip Paguyo

>> Scott Toshio Awaya Jr. and Kiara Kealanapua Ling

>> George Michael Ugale Bimbo and Jessica Hiromi Nakayama

>> Brooke Downey Bornkamp and Adam Robert Adkins

>> Kainoa Iokepa Brown-Millan and Courtney Yukie Reid

>> Shannon Dee Buckner and David Andrew Booth

>> William Ivan Buniak and Anita Yang Kim

>> Chablis LaCher Kamaluonalani Cabral and Alden Keahi Cambra

>> Danielle Nicole Candia and Jason Phillip Eisen

>> Samantha Navi Chhoun and Thomas Marcial Kersting

>> Maksim Denisevich and DeAnn Lisa Ingayam Barcena

>> Eden Lei Luis Galacgac and Lassell Saadiq Crooks

>> Bryson Konala Anthony Ariola Gushi and Tiffany Tammie Tamayo Ramos Marquez

>> Daniel Reyna Gutierrez and Mary Schafer

>> Michael Alan Haas and Anette Diaz

>> Tranesha Anashantae Hill and Jermaine Romel Taylor

>> Dolores Lat Jacinto and Thomas Vincent Hollander

>> Bennie Lorenzo Johnson III and Jessi Ray Van Roekel

>> Keawemika Ernest Joseph Kalama and Cheyenne Kai Adams

>> Hillary Paige Kamm and Mathew Emiliano Torres

>> Sierra Kalelehua Kane and Christopher John Beasley

>> Cassandra Michelle Malvo and Derrick Lydell Tillman

>> Kris Kasey Lanimaka Pacheco and Criston Nathaniel Simon

>> Holly Vinoya Ramiro and Matthew Mitsugi Nainoa Perdigon Shishido

>> Victoria Elizabeth Ann Robertson and Jake Daniel Milligan

>> Reid Kazuo Sakai and Rachel Lorraine Evans

>> Jonathan Agustin Sarmiento and Brianne Lyn Nani U‘i Kaikamahine Mabini Nagamine

>> Nicholas Dennis Silva and Donna Nanette Abarquez

>> Jeroen Stedehouder and Jacqueline De La Cruz

>> Danyell Elizabeth Stott and Demetrus Nigel Price

>> Tatiana Ho‘omaluhia Taylor-Paiva and Bronson Kaleikaumaka Akihiro Abrazado

>> Kelsey Marie Terry and Cristian Saldivar Then

>> Allan Joe Dela Cruz Viray and Nicole Elise Lehner

>> Teresa Ann Winner and Patrick Geoffrey Jones

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 3-9

>> Amaya Jade Pinacate Agtarap

>> William Ellis Anderson

>> Autumn Maureen Avila

>> Micah Ace Bantolina

>> Amaiyah Rosalina Kapi‘olani Kahulilimalokookeao‘onohi Campos

>> Sophia Cailyn Anuenue

Chong-Williams

>> Lohe Piihoukaikaika Contrades

>> Kailuka Lee Coppola

>> Kay’Oh Dean-Rahman Fields

>> Isla Rae Griffin

>> Leighton Kaniela-Hawea Halmos-Aleki

>> Nathan Concepcion Hughes

>> Liliani Aurora Hullinger

>> Remi Yasuno Yahashi Kakuda

>> Isla Nalani Kruger

>> Sophia Grace Moeschler

>> SerenityRose-Lee Ailani Lagon Oliveira

>> Micah Umiamaka Siegle

>> Queen Kawailani Candace Stark

>> Dacian Otuvaiomua Eluene Tamale

>> Simeon Vitoani Tanuvasa

>> Jaxson Levi Trotter

>> Colby Jordan Fatutoa Tuvale

>> Kasen Ujano Viloria

>> Kauanoeokeanuenue Aiko Wellbrock

>> Niko Wilder

>> Te’naen Li‘u Kekanemualoaiho‘ alaakealohalua‘ole Williams

>> Gianna Takara Woo