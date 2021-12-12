Vital Statistics: Dec. 3 – Dec. 9

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 3-9
>> Andrew Uchi Aquino and Desiree Tacla Orosco
>> Paul Joseph Kawika Armbruster and Heather Uilani Crislip Paguyo
>> Scott Toshio Awaya Jr. and Kiara Kealanapua Ling
>> George Michael Ugale Bimbo and Jessica Hiromi Nakayama
>> Brooke Downey Bornkamp and Adam Robert Adkins
>> Kainoa Iokepa Brown-Millan and Courtney Yukie Reid
>> Shannon Dee Buckner and David Andrew Booth
>> William Ivan Buniak and Anita Yang Kim
>> Chablis LaCher Kamaluonalani Cabral and Alden Keahi Cambra
>> Danielle Nicole Candia and Jason Phillip Eisen
>> Samantha Navi Chhoun and Thomas Marcial Kersting
>> Maksim Denisevich and DeAnn Lisa Ingayam Barcena
>> Eden Lei Luis Galacgac and Lassell Saadiq Crooks
>> Bryson Konala Anthony Ariola Gushi and Tiffany Tammie Tamayo Ramos Marquez
>> Daniel Reyna Gutierrez and Mary Schafer
>> Michael Alan Haas and Anette Diaz
>> Tranesha Anashantae Hill and Jermaine Romel Taylor
>> Dolores Lat Jacinto and Thomas Vincent Hollander
>> Bennie Lorenzo Johnson III and Jessi Ray Van Roekel
>> Keawemika Ernest Joseph Kalama and Cheyenne Kai Adams
>> Hillary Paige Kamm and Mathew Emiliano Torres
>> Sierra Kalelehua Kane and Christopher John Beasley
>> Cassandra Michelle Malvo and Derrick Lydell Tillman
>> Kris Kasey Lanimaka Pacheco and Criston Nathaniel Simon
>> Holly Vinoya Ramiro and Matthew Mitsugi Nainoa Perdigon Shishido
>> Victoria Elizabeth Ann Robertson and Jake Daniel Milligan
>> Reid Kazuo Sakai and Rachel Lorraine Evans
>> Jonathan Agustin Sarmiento and Brianne Lyn Nani U‘i Kaikamahine Mabini Nagamine
>> Nicholas Dennis Silva and Donna Nanette Abarquez
>> Jeroen Stedehouder and Jacqueline De La Cruz
>> Danyell Elizabeth Stott and Demetrus Nigel Price
>> Tatiana Ho‘omaluhia Taylor-Paiva and Bronson Kaleikaumaka Akihiro Abrazado
>> Kelsey Marie Terry and Cristian Saldivar Then
>> Allan Joe Dela Cruz Viray and Nicole Elise Lehner
>> Teresa Ann Winner and Patrick Geoffrey Jones
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 3-9
>> Amaya Jade Pinacate Agtarap
>> William Ellis Anderson
>> Autumn Maureen Avila
>> Micah Ace Bantolina
>> Amaiyah Rosalina Kapi‘olani Kahulilimalokookeao‘onohi Campos
>> Sophia Cailyn Anuenue
Chong-Williams
>> Lohe Piihoukaikaika Contrades
>> Kailuka Lee Coppola
>> Kay’Oh Dean-Rahman Fields
>> Isla Rae Griffin
>> Leighton Kaniela-Hawea Halmos-Aleki
>> Nathan Concepcion Hughes
>> Liliani Aurora Hullinger
>> Remi Yasuno Yahashi Kakuda
>> Isla Nalani Kruger
>> Sophia Grace Moeschler
>> SerenityRose-Lee Ailani Lagon Oliveira
>> Micah Umiamaka Siegle
>> Queen Kawailani Candace Stark
>> Dacian Otuvaiomua Eluene Tamale
>> Simeon Vitoani Tanuvasa
>> Jaxson Levi Trotter
>> Colby Jordan Fatutoa Tuvale
>> Kasen Ujano Viloria
>> Kauanoeokeanuenue Aiko Wellbrock
>> Niko Wilder
>> Te’naen Li‘u Kekanemualoaiho‘ alaakealohalua‘ole Williams
>> Gianna Takara Woo
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.