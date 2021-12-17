Hawaii officials extend Likelike Highway closure at Wilson Tunnel

The state Department of Transportation announced today the ongoing full closure of Likelike Highway townbound at the Wilson Tunnel will be extended until 4 a.m. Sunday.

The closure, with a detour to the Halawa/Honolulu-bound H-3 Freeway, was scheduled to end at 4 a.m. Saturday, but DOT said “additional equipment requirements identified after the repair work was started will require the closure to be extended.”

Emergency repairs began this week to replace eight stainless steel rods that help support the tunnel ceiling and did not pass a routine tunnel inspection. DOT said construction crews are using the closure time to prepare the rod sites for replacement, while maintenance crews perform routine maintenance on the tunnel roadway and structure.

Repair of an additional seven ceiling rods will be scheduled in late December, pending availability of materials, the agency said. Lane closures will be necessary to perform the work.