Hawaii airports expect parking pinch over holidays

The Hawaii Department of Transportation alerts travelers of limited parking at five main airports across the state as they anticipate an influx of airline passengers during the holiday season.

The main airports are: the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oahu, Kahului Airport on Maui, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport and Hilo International Airport on Hawaii island and Lihue Airport on Kauai are expected to be busy.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, the transportation department noted two of three parking structures at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were near capacity.

Travelers may want to consider having a friend or family member drop them off or take a taxi or ride-sharing service.

Transportation officials advise those who plan to utilize the public parking garages at the airports to leave early and allow for additional walking time to the ticket lobbies as some lots are farther from the main terminal.

The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour period at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is $18 and the maximum parking rate for a 24-hour period at airports on the neighbor islands is $15.

The following is the total amount of public parking stalls at Hawaii’s main airports:

>> Daniel K. Inouye International Airport: 4,500

>> Maui Airport: 1,200

>> Lihue Airport: 575

>> Hilo International Airport: 475

>> Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport: 1,475

For tips to make the check-in process smoother, visit: https://808ne.ws/traveltips.