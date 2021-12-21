Honolulu police make arrest in suspected Waianae murder

The Honolulu Police Department today arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 45-year-old man whose remains were found in the Waianae area in July.

Puanani Vierra was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Santos Ragojo.

On July 31, human remains later identified as Ragojo’s were discovered on an abandoned property on Hakalina Road in Waianae, police said in a news release. A second-degree murder case was opened shortly after the discovery.

CrimeStoppers and the HPD thanked the public for its assistance in identifying Vierra.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips are also accepted at the CrimeStoppers Honolulu website or via the P3 Tips app.