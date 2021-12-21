Hawaii Bowl still scheduled to be played despite COVID-19 exposure to some UH players

Despite COVID-19 exposure to some members of the University of Hawaii football team, the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl is still scheduled to be played on Friday at the Ching Complex.

Citing privacy laws, UH officials declined to confirm positive-test results or exposures to COVID-19. But the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned an undisclosed number of players and staff are in a 10-day quarantine, the state’s recommended time frame after suspected exposure to the coronavirus.

The Hawaii Bowl announced that participants UH and Memphis will have separate team-only functions instead of a joint luau and banquet ahead of the Christmas Eve game. The initial schedule had the luau tonight at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel’s Ocean Lawn and the banquet tomorrow at the Sheraton Waikiki’s Grand Ballroom.

The Warriors practiced for about 95 minutes at the Ching Complex. Post-practice interviews were conducted on Zoom instead of in-person.