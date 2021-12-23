New York visitor dies after possible drowning off Lahaina

A New York visitor has died after he ran into trouble while swimming in waters off Lahaina Tuesday.

He has been identified as James Vanolpen of Watervliet.

Police and firefighters responded to a call of four distressed swimmers at a beach fronting 104 Kaanapali Shores Place at about 2:50 p.m., the Maui Police Department said.

Beachgoers and firefighters had brought all four swimmers to shore prior to the arrival of police.

Fire rescue crews administered life-saving measures on Vanolpen to no avail.

Police said there are no signs of foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.