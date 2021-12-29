Hawaii Health Department adds Moani Waikiki after-party to COVID-19 cluster list

The Hawaii Department of Health has added an after-party at the Moani Waikiki to its list of COVID-19 clusters in public venues over the past two weeks.

The Moani Waikiki was the host of “Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival After Party” on Dec. 17 and 18, following the concert at Bishop Museum those same evenings.

DOH had earlier listed “Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival,” which took place Dec. 17 and 18 at Bishop Museum, on its list of COVID-19 clusters in public venues that took place in the past 14 days.

Based on online information posted for ticket sales, the festival took place on the museum’s Great Lawn the evenings of Dec. 17 and 18, and featured food booths and a beer garden. In compliance with Honolulu County mandates, all patrons had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result 48 hours prior to the show.

The Moani Waikiki is located at the International Market Place, according to its website, and offers Hawaii cuisine along with live, local music daily.

The clusters are defined as three or more cases reported to DOH within the last 14 days and identified as having exposed staff or visitors of public businesses where attendee lists could not be provided. DOH did not provide any further details on the clusters.

All patrons who attended these events are advised to get tested for COVID-19.