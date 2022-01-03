2 men die after being pulled from water at Oahu beaches

A man has died after he was found unresponsive in waters off Mokuleia Sunday.

Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a man in his 60s who was found unresponsive in the water next to a surfboard approximately 100 feet offshore at about 7:15 a.m.

Police said bystanders pulled him to shore and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation until EMS arrived. He was taken in critical condition to Wahiawa General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a separate case, a male was found floating in the water at the Kapahulu Wall in Waikiki at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday. Two bystanders brought him to shore and administered CPR until Ocean Safety arrived and took over.

EMS took him in critical condition to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there were no signs of foul play in both cases. Police classified the cases as unattended deaths.