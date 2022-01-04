Man, 30, arrested for alleged shooting at illegal game room

Honolulu police arrested a 30-year-old man this morning for allegedly pulling a gun and opening fire in an illegal game room on Jade Street in Makaha on New Year’s day, injuring two players.

Stephen J. Boter, 30, was arrested at 7:45 am at 84-0116 Water Street in Waianae.

He has more than a dozen prior convictions, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to court documents.

In 2019, Crime Stoppers asked the public to help locate Boter for violating terms of his probation. Months later, on Jan. 2, 2020, police found him at a home in Makaha.

When officers tried to arrest him, Boter escaped out of an attic window and onto the home’s roof before jumping onto a neighbor’s roof. Boter pushed a police officer off the roof during the incident.

The male officer was treated at a hospital and released, police said.