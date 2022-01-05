First large swell of 2022 rolls in, prompting high surf advisory for north, west shores

The National Weather Service has issued this year’s first high surf advisory, which covers the north and west shores of isles from Niihau to Hawaii island, effective until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The new year’s first high surf advisory has been prompted by several large, long-period north and northwest swells that will combine to produce high surf along those exposed shorelines.

Surf is expected to peak at 15 to 20 feet along north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island, and between 12 to 16 feet along the west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai.

Officials warn of shore break, strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Hawaii County this morning closed Bayfront Highway due to waves and debris on the road.

Surf for south shores remains at 2 to 4 feet today and Thursday, while surf along east shores is expected to grow from 4 to 6 feet today to 5 to 7 feet on Thursday.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say a “mostly dry, light wind weather pattern” is expected to continue through next week, allowing skies to clear at night.

Partly sunny skies are expected for most isles this morning, with some scattered showers, and highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight dip to 62 to 67.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for Alenuihaha Channel and Hawaii island windward waters through 6 p.m. Thursday.