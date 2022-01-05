Flood advisory in effect for Oahu until tonight

The National Weather Service today issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu, effective until 7:15 p.m.

At 4:11 p.m., radar data indicated slow-moving heavy showers over southern Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 inches per hour, forecasters said.

Heavy rain is expected to cause minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas and in streams.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Waimalu, Honolulu, Moanalua, Kalihi, Salt Lake, Halawa, Aiea, Pearl City, Waipahu, Makiki and Kaimuki.

The advisory may be extended beyond if flooding persists.

Today’s notice arrives after Hawaii was drenched by a storm system that crawled up the island chain from the south over New Year’s weekend. Flood advisories and flash flood warnings were issued for multiple islands as clouds lingered over the state, with Oahu and Kauai facing the brunt of the wet weather.

The New Year’s deluge has largely dissipated, though sporadic rainfall continues in certain areas.