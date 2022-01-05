UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to announce temporary capacity limit on large indoor events. Tune in at 9:30 a.m.

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.

——

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is holding a press conference at Mission Memorial Auditorium this morning to discuss the latest measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Hawaii. Blangiardi will be joined by health care leaders to discuss COVID-19, vaccination and boosters and a plan to implement a temporary limit on capacity at large indoor events.

Blangiardi along with three of the state’s county chief executives have the discretion to enact or rescind restrictions without the approval of Gov. David Ige. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth already ordered the Big Island’s indoor gathering size to be capped at 10. Blan­giardi in late November loosened all capacity restrictions for large events, restaurants, social gatherings and gyms on Dec. 1.

Hawaii’s hospitals are near full capacity with new COVID-19 case counts reaching record highs in recent weeks. Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 2,611 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today.

Speakers include the Queen’s Health Systems president and CEO Jill Hoggard Green, Hawaii Pacific Health President and CEO Raymond P. Vara, Jr., Hawaii Medical Service Association president and CEO Mark Mugiishi, and Healthcare Association of Hawaii president and CEO Hilton R. Raethel.

The news conference begins at 9:30 a.m.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.