Visits to USS Arizona Memorial to resume after dock repairs made

Visits to the USS Arizona Memorial are set to resume Thursday after a shoreside dock was delivered and reinstalled today at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial visitor center.

The National Park Service said its public programs are set to resume in a news release today after repairs to the reinstalled dock were made offsite. The visitor center opens at 7 a.m. and the first boat ride to the memorial is set to depart at 8 a.m.

Visits were suspended back in December as repairs to the dock were made.

The dock repairs will be monitored so that the short boat rides are uninterrupted, although repairs may still be needed and could take place on short notice.

NPS said that wakes and tidal movements had damaged the dock. The dock had been damaged before, which led to the suspension of public programs for 17 days back in September.

A new shoreside dock is currently being fabricated and will be installed later this year.

Reservations are not required to enter the visitor center, although NPS is highly recommending that people make reservations for USS Arizona Memorial programs, which can be done online.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.