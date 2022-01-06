Surf up to 28 feet prompts high surf warning for Kauai, Oahu

Surf from a large, northwest swell has peaked, prompting a high surf warning for the north and west facing shores of Kauai County and Oahu through 6 p.m. today.

The swell is also expected to bring surf of 22 to 28 feet along the north shores of Kauai, and 20 to 25 feet along the north shores of Oahu.

For west shores, surf is expected to reach 16 to 22 feet on Kauai, and 15 to 20 feet on Oahu.

The National Weather Service warns of very strong, breaking waves and rip currents on these shores. Ocean water may occasionally sweep across portions of beaches, and breaking waves may impact habors, making navigation of channels dangerous.

”Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous,” weather officials warn. “Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.”

NWS, meanwhile, has kept a high surf advisory in place for the north and west shores of Molokai, the north shores of Maui, and the west shores of Hawaii island through 6 a.m. Friday.

For these shores, surf is expected to reach 15 to 20 feet on the north sides, and 12 to 16 feet on the west sides.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and rip currents for these areas, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Surf for other shores remains below advisory levels — at 1 to 3 feet for south shores, and 5 to 7 feet for east shores today which will lower further on Friday.

Forecasters say light winds and mostly dry weather will continue into next week, with mostly clear nights and mornings. During the afternoon and early evening hours, clouds are expected to form over interior areas, possibly resulting in a few showers.

Highs for most areas range from 76 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit, and lows from 59 to 64.

A small craft advisory covering all Kauai waters, windward Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island waters, and the Kaiwi and Alenuihaha channels, also remains in effect through Friday morning.