Rainbow Wahine basketball team beats Cal State Fullerton in Big West opener

Hawaii senior Amy Atwell capped a 20-point performance with a go-ahead layup with 5.3 seconds left to lift the Rainbow Wahine basketball team to a 54-52 win over Cal State Fullerton in its delayed Big West opener tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After Cal State Fullerton tied the game with 34.5 seconds left, UH worked the ball to forward Kallin Spiller at the top of the key. Spiller then found Atwell under the basket and she scored in the post to give the Wahine (4-6, 1-0 BWC) the lead.

Cal State Fullerton’s Fujika Nimmo had a shot to tie it up again but her jumper came up short and time expired in the scramble for the rebound.

Both teams had their first three Big West games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and UH entered the game with nine players available.

UH guard Ashley Thoms made her first career start and drained two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 11 points. Spiller added eight points and the decisive assist.

‘Iolani graduate Lily Wahinekapu led Cal State Fullerton (5-6, 0-1) with nine points.