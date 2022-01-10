4 men on small fishing boat run aground at Kihei Boat Ramp in large surf

A man aboard a 19-foot fishing vessel was taken to a hospital after large surf pushed the boat aground on the rocks fronting the Kihei Boat Ramp on Maui this morning.

Fire rescue crews responded to a report of a boat in distress just after 6:45 a.m. today. When they arrived, they saw a vessel aground on the rocks at the boat ramp. Bystanders assisted four men who were aboard the vessel at the time, the Maui Fire Department said.

One of the men needed medical attention and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

The fire department said the boat was returning to the ramp when “large surf at the mouth of the breakwater tossed the vessel and pushed it aground on the rocky shoreline.”

Wave conditions were 6 to 8 feet at the time.