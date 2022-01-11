Firefighters extinguish fire at Aina Haina home

Honolulu firefighters put out a two-alarm fire at an Aina Haina home this afternoon after a 78-year-old woman was escorted from the building.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the 911 call at just before 3 p.m. about the fire at 88 Wailupe Circle. HFD arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the attic of a one-story home, which later spread to the roof and the solar panels on it.

The 911 caller escorted the only occupant of the house, a 78-year-old woman, during the fire. The other occupant of the house, the woman’s husband, was not home at the time.

HFD extinguished the fire at 3:30 p.m. and reported no injuries.

Smoke alarms were found in the house, but it’s possible they did not detect the fire because the blaze was contained to the attic and roof.

HFD is still investigating the origin and cause of the fire.