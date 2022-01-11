This green bean salad is a zinger of a side

Snappy cooked green beans make a gorgeous salad with radicchio and canned artichokes. All you need for this zinger of a side dish is a generous glug of olive oil, a heavy hand with salt and pepper and an electric spritz of lemon.

Green Bean, Artichoke and Radicchio Salad

Ingredients:

• 8 ounces green beans

• Salt

• 1 head radicchio

• 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• Black pepper, freshly ground

• 1 lemon, halved

• Pinch of dried oregano

Directions:

Snap the tough stem ends off the green beans, then cut into 2-inch pieces or in halves. Meanwhile, bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil and season generously with salt. Add the green beans and boil until bright green, 1-2 minutes. Drain in a colander, rinse under cold tap water to stop the cooking and set aside.

While the beans continue draining, slice the radicchio in half and cut out the core (the hard white part in the bot tom-center). Cut each radicchio half into 2-inch pieces, separate the leaves and arrange on a large platter. Scatter the green beans over the radicchio. Drain the artichoke hearts very well, cut each in half lengthwise and arrange cut sides up over the green beans. (If making ahead, you can stop here, cover the platter and refrigerate for up to 24 hours, then proceed with the remaining steps the following day.)

Drizzle the salad with the olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Squeeze 1 lemon half over the salad and sprinkle with the oregano. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt, pepper or lemon as desired. Serve just like this or toss and serve.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 4-6.